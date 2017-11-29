Skylight Music Theatre presents Annie

Skylight Music Theatre presents…

Annie

November 17 - December 27, 2017
Book by Thomas Meehan
Music by Charles Strouse
Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin
Based on "Little Orphan Annie"® By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Originally Produced at The Goodspeed Opera House,
Michael P. Price, Executive Director
Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are available at www.MTIShows.com

Performances are not recommended for children under the age of 6. Everyone who enters the theatre, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket.

Warning! This production contains:
Projections, loud sounds and a live dog onstage.

Production length:
Two hours and 25 minutes with a 20 minute intermission

Synopsis Summary

This heartwarming, family-favorite Broadway musical has a beloved story and an inspiring score, featuring the unforgettable hit song, “Tomorrow.”

“This is the best gift we could ask for this holiday season!” – Showbiz Chicago

“Impressive!” “Astonishing!” – Talkin’ Broadway

“Unapologetically optimistic!” – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

“Terrific!” “Delightful!” “…full of perfect musical moments!” - OnMilwaukee

“Phenomenal!” — Broadway World

“Skylight has pulled out all the stops to produce one of its finest offerings yet!” – Shepherd Express

“Ingenious!” “A gem!” – The Waukesha Freeman

“These kids will knock your socks off!” – Ozaukee Living Local

“I wouldn’t miss it!” – Dave Begel on Theater

“Energetic!” “Powerful!” – Urban Milwaukee

Press & Reviews

Who’s Who

Directors & Designers

Stage Director/Choreographer Molly Rhode
Music Director/Conductor Bill Busch
Scenic and Lighting Designer Peter Dean Beck**
Costume Designer Jason Orlenko**
Sound Designer Zack Berinstein
Production Stage Manager Daniel J. Hanson*
Assistant Music Director Ryan Cappleman
**The Scenic, Lighting and Costume designers are represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829 *Member of Actors Equity Association

Cast

Character Actor
Annie (SKY Cast) KyLee Hennes
Annie (LIGHT Cast) Eloise Field
Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks Andrew Varela*
Grace Farrell Diane Lane
Miss Hannigan Carrie Hitchcock*
Rooster Matt Crowle*
Lily St. Regis Samantha Sostarich
Bert Healy, Ensemble Doug Clemons
Star to Be, Ensemble Katie Berg
Drake Alex Campea
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Ensemble Dylan Bolin
Bundles, Ensemble James Carrington
Cop, Ensemble Christopher Elst
Mrs. Pugh, Ensemble Kelly Doherty
Cecille, Ensemble LaChrisa Grandberry
*Member of Actors Equity Association
ORPHANS (SKY Cast)
Molly Taylor Arnstein
Kate Paisley Schroeder
Tessie Taressa Hennes
Pepper Avery Holmes
July Lorelei Wesselowski
Duffy Phinlee Clarkin
Sandy Skippy
ORPHANS (LIGHT Cast)
Molly Gabrielle Henderson
Kate Maddie Dixon
Tessie Abby Straub
Pepper Miranda Cecsarini
July Emily Harris
Duffy Evie Patrick
Sandy Shiloh
YOUTH ENSEMBLE ( Both SKY and LIGHT Cast)
Riley Halpern
Lily Miller
Harper Navin
Maya O’Day-Biddle
ORCHESTRA
Reeds Ron Foster
Reeds Curt Hanrahan
Reeds Blair Bielawski
Trumpet Tom Schlueter
Trombone Kyle Samuelson
Violin Cathy Bush
Guitar/Banjo Steve Lewandowski
Bass Tom McGirr
Keyboard David Bonofiglio
Drums and Percussion Michael (Ding) Lorenz