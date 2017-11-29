Skylight Music Theatre presents…

November 17 - December 27, 2017

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin



Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin

Based on "Little Orphan Annie"® By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Originally Produced at The Goodspeed Opera House,

Michael P. Price, Executive Director

Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are available at www.MTIShows.com



Performances are not recommended for children under the age of 6. Everyone who enters the theatre, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket.



Warning! This production contains:

Projections, loud sounds and a live dog onstage.



Production length:

Two hours and 25 minutes with a 20 minute intermission