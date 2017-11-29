Audience Guide
This project was generously sponsored by…
Skylight Music Theatre presents…
Annie
November 17 - December 27, 2017
Book by Thomas Meehan
Music by Charles Strouse
Lyrics by Martin Charnin
Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin
Based on "Little Orphan Annie"® By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Originally Produced at The Goodspeed Opera House,
Michael P. Price, Executive Director
Annie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are available at www.MTIShows.com
Performances are not recommended for children under the age of 6. Everyone who enters the theatre, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket.
Warning! This production contains:
Projections, loud sounds and a live dog onstage.
Production length:
Two hours and 25 minutes with a 20 minute intermission
Synopsis Summary
This heartwarming, family-favorite Broadway musical has a beloved story and an inspiring score, featuring the unforgettable hit song, “Tomorrow.”
“This is the best gift we could ask for this holiday season!” – Showbiz Chicago
“Impressive!” “Astonishing!” – Talkin’ Broadway
“Unapologetically optimistic!” – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
“Terrific!” “Delightful!” “…full of perfect musical moments!” - OnMilwaukee
“Phenomenal!” — Broadway World
“Skylight has pulled out all the stops to produce one of its finest offerings yet!” – Shepherd Express
“Ingenious!” “A gem!” – The Waukesha Freeman
“These kids will knock your socks off!” – Ozaukee Living Local
“I wouldn’t miss it!” – Dave Begel on Theater
“Energetic!” “Powerful!” – Urban Milwaukee
Press & Reviews
'Annie' Playbillevent 0.3
Interview with "Annie" Director Molly Rhode on The Lake Effect — WUWM Milwaukee Public Radioevent 0.3
One star of 'Annie' is actually a rescue dog — WISN 12 Newsevent 0.3
"Annie" Cast Members Andrew Varela, KyLee Hennes and Skippy Appear on TMJ4's The Morning Blend — TMJ4 The Morning Blendevent 0.3
9 holiday shows for the season (that aren't "A Christmas Carol") — OnMilwaukeeevent 0.3
Beloved Family-Favorite ANNIE Delivers a Dose of Optimism at Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre — Broadway Worldevent 0.3
Skylight puts on spunky, polished ‘Annie’ — The Waukesha Freemanevent 0.3
Leapin' Lizards! That Adorable 'Annie' at the Skylight — Shepherd Expressevent 0.3
Skylight Music Theatre presents Annie, the “heartwarming, family-favorite Broadway musical” — Fox 6 Newsevent 0.3
Skylight Music Theatre Stages a Heartwarming & Rousing "Annie" — Showbiz Chicagoevent 0.3
At the Skylight's "Annie," the timeless redhead shows no risk of going grey — OnMilwaukeeevent 0.3
Oh, How New "Annie" Seems — Urban Milwaukeeevent 0.3
"Annie" at Skylight Music Theatre — Ozaukee Living Localevent 0.3
The sun comes out, every night, in Skylight’s “Annie” — Dave Begel on Theaterevent 0.3
'Annie' brings a surge of girl power to the Skylight — Milwaukee Journal Sentinelevent 0.3
Arts Avenue: Skylight Music presents 'Annie' — WISN 12 Arts Avenueevent 0.3
Skylight’s “Annie” Is Already a Hit — Urban Milwaukeeevent 0.3
Skylight Actors Explore Deeper Meaning Behind ‘Annie’ — Footlightsevent 0.3
From One Annie to Another: What It's Like to Star in Skylight's Latest Production — Milwaukee Magazineevent 0.3
Do we need the optimism of ‘Annie’ now more than ever? — Wisconsin Gazetteevent 0.3
Two Milwaukee dogs will have their day - on stage — Wisconsin Gazetteevent 0.3
"Annie" opens at the Skylight Theatre — Miltown Momsevent 0.3
Meet the girls who play 'Annie' (video) — Milwaukee Journal Sentinelevent 0.3
Meet the dogs of 'Annie' (video) — Milwaukee Journal Sentinelevent 0.3
For 'Annie' girls and dogs, 'Tomorrow' is here today — Milwaukee Journal Sentinelevent 0.3
'Annie’ Run Extended, Full Cast Announced — Press Releaseevent 0.3
Videos
- Annie Promotional Video
- Fun with Annie (Eloise Field) and Sandy (Shiloh the dog) on Fox 6 Wake Up
- "Anything For You" from Skylight Music Theatre's "Annie" on Fox 6 Wake Up
- "It's the Hard Knock Life" from "Annie" at Skylight Music Theatre on Fox 6 Wake Up
- "Easy Street" from "Annie" at Skylight Music Theatre on Fox 6 Wake Up
- Andrew Varela, KyLee Hennes and Ryan Cappleman Sneak Peak of "I Don't Need Anyone But You" on TMJ4
- Annie B-Roll
Who’s Who
Directors & Designers
|Stage Director/Choreographer
|Molly Rhode
|Music Director/Conductor
|Bill Busch
|Scenic and Lighting Designer
|Peter Dean Beck**
|Costume Designer
|Jason Orlenko**
|Sound Designer
|Zack Berinstein
|Production Stage Manager
|Daniel J. Hanson*
|Assistant Music Director
|Ryan Cappleman
|**The Scenic, Lighting and Costume designers are represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829
|*Member of Actors Equity Association
Cast
|Character
|Actor
|Annie (SKY Cast)
|KyLee Hennes
|Annie (LIGHT Cast)
|Eloise Field
|Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks
|Andrew Varela*
|Grace Farrell
|Diane Lane
|Miss Hannigan
|Carrie Hitchcock*
|Rooster
|Matt Crowle*
|Lily St. Regis
|Samantha Sostarich
|Bert Healy, Ensemble
|Doug Clemons
|Star to Be, Ensemble
|Katie Berg
|Drake
|Alex Campea
|Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Ensemble
|Dylan Bolin
|Bundles, Ensemble
|James Carrington
|Cop, Ensemble
|Christopher Elst
|Mrs. Pugh, Ensemble
|Kelly Doherty
|Cecille, Ensemble
|LaChrisa Grandberry
|*Member of Actors Equity Association
|ORPHANS (SKY Cast)
|Molly
|Taylor Arnstein
|Kate
|Paisley Schroeder
|Tessie
|Taressa Hennes
|Pepper
|Avery Holmes
|July
|Lorelei Wesselowski
|Duffy
|Phinlee Clarkin
|Sandy
|Skippy
|ORPHANS (LIGHT Cast)
|Molly
|Gabrielle Henderson
|Kate
|Maddie Dixon
|Tessie
|Abby Straub
|Pepper
|Miranda Cecsarini
|July
|Emily Harris
|Duffy
|Evie Patrick
|Sandy
|Shiloh
|YOUTH ENSEMBLE ( Both SKY and LIGHT Cast)
|Riley Halpern
|Lily Miller
|Harper Navin
|Maya O’Day-Biddle
|ORCHESTRA
|Reeds
|Ron Foster
|Reeds
|Curt Hanrahan
|Reeds
|Blair Bielawski
|Trumpet
|Tom Schlueter
|Trombone
|Kyle Samuelson
|Violin
|Cathy Bush
|Guitar/Banjo
|Steve Lewandowski
|Bass
|Tom McGirr
|Keyboard
|David Bonofiglio
|Drums and Percussion
|Michael (Ding) Lorenz