Skylight Music Theatre presents The Tales of Hoffmann

Show Dates & Times

DateTime 
Fri. Mar 16th, 2018 7:30
Sat. Mar 17th, 2018 7:30
Sun. Mar 18th, 2018 2:00
Wed. Mar 21st, 2018 7:30
Fri. Mar 23rd, 2018 7:30
Sat. Mar 24th, 2018 7:30
Sun. Mar 25th, 2018 2:00
Tue. Mar 27th, 2018 7:30
Wed. Mar 28th, 2018 7:30
Thu. Mar 29th, 2018 7:30

Audience Guide

Skylight Music Theatre presents…

The Tales of Hoffmann

March 16March 29, 2018 • Cabot Theatre

March 16-29, 2018
Composed by Jacques Offenbach
Libretto by Michel Carre and Jules Barbier
New Adaptation/Translation by Daniel J Brylow
Orchestration by Kerry Bieneman

Recommended for ages 12 and up

Synopsis Summary

In collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre 

An imaginative and kinetic new version of Offenbach’s gorgeous opera, sung in English. The story centers on the poet Hoffmann as he tells of his quest to find love, the ideal woman and the balance between love and art. The story of Hoffman’s three ill-fated romances features dazzling music and tour-de-force arias, including the famous Doll Aria sung by the mechanical doll Olympia.

 

“… a combination of emotional depth and musical brilliance.”- National Public Radio

“Rich in musical and theatrical pleasure.” – Telegraph UK

 

Photo Gallery

Click an image below to enlarge.

Who’s Who

Directors & Designers

Stage Director Jill Anna Ponasik
Music Director Kerry Bieneman
Choreographer James Zager ***
Scenic Designer Lisa Anne Schlenker
Lighting Designer Jason Fassl**
Costume Designer Sonya Berlovitz
Production Stage Manager Daniel J. Hanson
Assistant Director Daniel J. Brylow
Assistant Music Director Josh Robinson
Assistant Scenic Designer Ryan Bennett
** The Lighting designer is respresented by United Scenic Artist, Local USA-829
*** The The Choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Cast

Character Actor
Hoffmann, a poet John Kaneklides
Nicklausse, the muse of poetry Diane Lane
Curtain Speech Singer Jean Broekhuizen
THE TALE OF OLYMPIA
Olympia, a wind-up doll Cecilia Davis
Coppélius, a maker of eyes Ariana Douglas
Spalanzani, an inventor Nathan Wesselowski
Cochenille, Spalanzani's servant Brett Sweeney
THE TALE OF ANTONIA
Antonia, Crespel's daughter Susan Wiedmeyer
Dr. Miracle, a "physician" Cecilia Davis
Crespel, a violin maker Eddie Lupella
Frantz, his servant Brett Sweeney
A Ghost, the voice of Antonia's mother Carol Greif
THE TALE OF GIULIETTA
Giulietta, a courtesan Ariana Douglas
Dapertutto, a sorcerer Susan Wiedmeyer
Schlémil, Giulietta's current lover Doug Clemons
Pitichinaccio, a servant Brett Sweeney
Hoffmann cover Tim Rebers
Ensemble Jean Broekhuizen
Ensemble Melissa Cardamone
Ensemble Doug Clemons
Ensemble Carol Greif
Ensemble Eddie Lupella
Ensemble Brett Sweeney
Ensemble Nathan Wesselowski
Ensemble Jackie Willis
Band
Harp Rebecca Royce
Percussion Michael “Ding” Lorenz