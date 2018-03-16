Show Dates & Times
Audience Guide
This project is generously sponsored by…Jan Serr & John Shannon with additional funding from the New Opera Fund established in memory of Mary Ann Gerlach
Skylight Music Theatre presents…
The Tales of Hoffmann
March 16-29, 2018
Composed by Jacques Offenbach
Libretto by Michel Carre and Jules Barbier
New Adaptation/Translation by Daniel J Brylow
Orchestration by Kerry Bieneman
Recommended for ages 12 and up
Synopsis Summary
In collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
An imaginative and kinetic new version of Offenbach’s gorgeous opera, sung in English. The story centers on the poet Hoffmann as he tells of his quest to find love, the ideal woman and the balance between love and art. The story of Hoffman’s three ill-fated romances features dazzling music and tour-de-force arias, including the famous Doll Aria sung by the mechanical doll Olympia.
“… a combination of emotional depth and musical brilliance.”- National Public Radio
“Rich in musical and theatrical pleasure.” – Telegraph UK
Press & Reviews
Who’s Who
Directors & Designers
|Stage Director
|Jill Anna Ponasik
|Music Director
|Kerry Bieneman
|Choreographer
|James Zager ***
|Scenic Designer
|Lisa Anne Schlenker
|Lighting Designer
|Jason Fassl**
|Costume Designer
|Sonya Berlovitz
|Production Stage Manager
|Daniel J. Hanson
|Assistant Director
|Daniel J. Brylow
|Assistant Music Director
|Josh Robinson
|Assistant Scenic Designer
|Ryan Bennett
|** The Lighting designer is respresented by United Scenic Artist, Local USA-829
|*** The The Choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society
Cast
|Character
|Actor
|Hoffmann, a poet
|John Kaneklides
|Nicklausse, the muse of poetry
|Diane Lane
|Curtain Speech Singer
|Jean Broekhuizen
|THE TALE OF OLYMPIA
|Olympia, a wind-up doll
|Cecilia Davis
|Coppélius, a maker of eyes
|Ariana Douglas
|Spalanzani, an inventor
|Nathan Wesselowski
|Cochenille, Spalanzani's servant
|Brett Sweeney
|THE TALE OF ANTONIA
|Antonia, Crespel's daughter
|Susan Wiedmeyer
|Dr. Miracle, a "physician"
|Cecilia Davis
|Crespel, a violin maker
|Eddie Lupella
|Frantz, his servant
|Brett Sweeney
|A Ghost, the voice of Antonia's mother
|Carol Greif
|THE TALE OF GIULIETTA
|Giulietta, a courtesan
|Ariana Douglas
|Dapertutto, a sorcerer
|Susan Wiedmeyer
|Schlémil, Giulietta's current lover
|Doug Clemons
|Pitichinaccio, a servant
|Brett Sweeney
|Hoffmann cover
|Tim Rebers
|Ensemble
|Jean Broekhuizen
|Ensemble
|Melissa Cardamone
|Ensemble
|Doug Clemons
|Ensemble
|Carol Greif
|Ensemble
|Eddie Lupella
|Ensemble
|Brett Sweeney
|Ensemble
|Nathan Wesselowski
|Ensemble
|Jackie Willis
|Band
|Harp
|Rebecca Royce
|Percussion
|Michael “Ding” Lorenz