Skylight Music Theatre presents Zombies from The Beyond

Show Dates & Times

DateTime 
Fri. Feb 2nd, 2018 7:30
Sat. Feb 3rd, 2018 7:30
Sun. Feb 4th, 2018 2:00
Wed. Feb 7th, 2018 7:30
Fri. Feb 9th, 2018 7:30
Sat. Feb 10th, 2018 7:30
Sun. Feb 11th, 2018 2:00
Wed. Feb 14th, 2018 2:00
Wed. Feb 14th, 2018 7:30
Thu. Feb 15th, 2018 7:30
Fri. Feb 16th, 2018 7:30
Sat. Feb 17th, 2018 7:30
Sun. Feb 18th, 2018 2:00

Audience Guide

Skylight Music Theatre presents…

Zombies from The Beyond

February 2February 18, 2018 • Cabot Theatre

Zombies From The Beyond is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York

Book, Music and Lyrics by James Valcq

Recommended for ages 12 and up

Synopsis Summary

As Cold War paranoia is raging in 1955, a flying saucer lands in Milwaukee, threatening the good folks at the fictional Milwaukee Space Center. Even worse, the budding romance of rocket scientist Trenton Corbett and Mary Malone is jeopardized. An irresistible, satirical spin on 50’s pulp space-alien flicks.

 

“The audience is sent into seventh satire heaven!”- Backstage

“See It! It’s 24-Carat Fun! Splendid! Absolutely Enchanting! A Brilliant Cast!”- New York Post

“Hilarious! Superb! Out-Of-This-World! Tongue-In-Cheek Book and A Zippy score! Above and beyond the call of hilarity. The cast is uniformily superb. Expertly Performed!” – The Daily News

“Funny! Irreverent! Cartoonish Perfection!” – The New Yorker

“Grand, Loony Classic! Hummable Tunes and Funny Ones!”- Time Out NY

“ Delightful! The cast could not be more delightful or dead-on-taget!”-  Associated Press

“10 Times Cleverer than anything on Broadway. A scream, hoot and a holler from A to Z!”- Back Stage

“Dead Aim, Deadpan, Dead-On New Musical!”- The New York Times

Who’s Who

Directors & Designers

Stage Director/Choreographer Pam Kriger
Music Director/Conductor Kurt Cowling
Scenic Designer Aaron Dyszelski
Lighting Designer Stephen Roy White
Costume Designer Shima Orans
Sound Designer Megan Henninger
Production Stage Manager Daniel J. Hanson*
Accordion Val Sigal
Drums and Percussion Michael (Ding) Lorenz
* Appearing through an agreement between this theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Cast

Character Actor
Major Malone Norman Moses*
Rick Jones Rick Pendzich
Charlene "Charlie" Osmanski Meghan Randolph
Billy Krutzik Joe Capstick*
Mary Malone Kathryn Hausman
Trenton Corbett Matt Frye
Zombina SaraLynn Evenson
*Member of Actors Equity Association