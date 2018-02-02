Show Dates & Times
|Date
|Time
|Fri. Feb 2nd, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Sat. Feb 3rd, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Sun. Feb 4th, 2018
|2:00
|Buy Tickets
|Wed. Feb 7th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Fri. Feb 9th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Sat. Feb 10th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Sun. Feb 11th, 2018
|2:00
|Buy Tickets
|Wed. Feb 14th, 2018
|2:00
|Buy Tickets
|Wed. Feb 14th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Thu. Feb 15th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Fri. Feb 16th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Sat. Feb 17th, 2018
|7:30
|Buy Tickets
|Sun. Feb 18th, 2018
|2:00
|Buy Tickets
Audience Guide
Audience guide coming soon!
This project is generously sponsored by…Johnson Financial Group
Skylight Music Theatre presents…
Zombies from The Beyond
Zombies From The Beyond is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York
Book, Music and Lyrics by James Valcq
Recommended for ages 12 and up
or call (414) 291-7800 to purchase tickets by phone. More Information
Synopsis Summary
As Cold War paranoia is raging in 1955, a flying saucer lands in Milwaukee, threatening the good folks at the fictional Milwaukee Space Center. Even worse, the budding romance of rocket scientist Trenton Corbett and Mary Malone is jeopardized. An irresistible, satirical spin on 50’s pulp space-alien flicks.
“The audience is sent into seventh satire heaven!”- Backstage
“See It! It’s 24-Carat Fun! Splendid! Absolutely Enchanting! A Brilliant Cast!”- New York Post
“Hilarious! Superb! Out-Of-This-World! Tongue-In-Cheek Book and A Zippy score! Above and beyond the call of hilarity. The cast is uniformily superb. Expertly Performed!” – The Daily News
“Funny! Irreverent! Cartoonish Perfection!” – The New Yorker
“Grand, Loony Classic! Hummable Tunes and Funny Ones!”- Time Out NY
“ Delightful! The cast could not be more delightful or dead-on-taget!”- Associated Press
“10 Times Cleverer than anything on Broadway. A scream, hoot and a holler from A to Z!”- Back Stage
“Dead Aim, Deadpan, Dead-On New Musical!”- The New York Times
Who’s Who
Directors & Designers
|Stage Director/Choreographer
|Pam Kriger
|Music Director/Conductor
|Kurt Cowling
|Scenic Designer
|Aaron Dyszelski
|Lighting Designer
|Stephen Roy White
|Costume Designer
|Shima Orans
|Sound Designer
|Megan Henninger
|Production Stage Manager
|Daniel J. Hanson*
|Accordion
|Val Sigal
|Drums and Percussion
|Michael (Ding) Lorenz
|* Appearing through an agreement between this theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Cast
|Character
|Actor
|Major Malone
|Norman Moses*
|Rick Jones
|Rick Pendzich
|Charlene "Charlie" Osmanski
|Meghan Randolph
|Billy Krutzik
|Joe Capstick*
|Mary Malone
|Kathryn Hausman
|Trenton Corbett
|Matt Frye
|Zombina
|SaraLynn Evenson
|*Member of Actors Equity Association