Skylight Music Theatre presents…

February 2 – February 18, 2018 • Cabot Theatre

Zombies From The Beyond is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York Book, Music and Lyrics by James Valcq Recommended for ages 12 and up

or call (414) 291-7800 to purchase tickets by phone. More Information

Synopsis Summary

As Cold War paranoia is raging in 1955, a flying saucer lands in Milwaukee, threatening the good folks at the fictional Milwaukee Space Center. Even worse, the budding romance of rocket scientist Trenton Corbett and Mary Malone is jeopardized. An irresistible, satirical spin on 50’s pulp space-alien flicks.

“The audience is sent into seventh satire heaven!”- Backstage

“See It! It’s 24-Carat Fun! Splendid! Absolutely Enchanting! A Brilliant Cast!”- New York Post

“Hilarious! Superb! Out-Of-This-World! Tongue-In-Cheek Book and A Zippy score! Above and beyond the call of hilarity. The cast is uniformily superb. Expertly Performed!” – The Daily News

“Funny! Irreverent! Cartoonish Perfection!” – The New Yorker

“Grand, Loony Classic! Hummable Tunes and Funny Ones!”- Time Out NY

“ Delightful! The cast could not be more delightful or dead-on-taget!”- Associated Press

“10 Times Cleverer than anything on Broadway. A scream, hoot and a holler from A to Z!”- Back Stage

“Dead Aim, Deadpan, Dead-On New Musical!”- The New York Times